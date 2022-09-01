DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165,438.00

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One DIAMOND coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.04 or 0.00104817 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIAMOND has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. DIAMOND has a market cap of $11,592.56 and approximately $165,438.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001518 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. The official website for DIAMOND is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIAMOND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIAMOND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

