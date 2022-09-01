Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.75

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.75 and traded as high as $34.31. Digi International shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 313,205 shares traded.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

