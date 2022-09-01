Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digihost Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGHI opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Digihost Technology has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.