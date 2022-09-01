Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $86,751.54 and approximately $218.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.20 or 0.07810370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00160500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00279777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00767264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00578750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,454,698 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.