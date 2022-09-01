DigixDAO Market Cap Achieves $15.62 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $211.28 or 0.01057000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $12.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00155629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

