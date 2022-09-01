disBalancer Price Reaches $0.0657 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $422,267.46 and approximately $50,498.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,424,218 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
