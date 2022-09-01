DISCIPLINA Price Tops $0.0005 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

