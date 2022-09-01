DOC.COM Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $92,457.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

