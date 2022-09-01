Doge Killer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.37 Million (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for $616.54 or 0.03074837 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $66.37 million and $2.14 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.
Doge Killer Coin Profile
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Buying and Selling Doge Killer
