DogeCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DogeCash has a total market cap of $405,094.45 and approximately $76.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,217,386 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved.”

