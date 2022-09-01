DogeFather Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogeFather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeFather has a market cap of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
DogeFather Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
Buying and Selling DogeFather
