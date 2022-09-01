Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CFO John W. Garratt Sells 9,570 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

DG stock opened at $237.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

