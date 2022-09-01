Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $10,781,983.52 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

DG opened at $237.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.