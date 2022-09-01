Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $165.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.36. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

