Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

D stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

