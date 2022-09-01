Donut (DONUT) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Donut (DONUT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Donut has a total market capitalization of $171,366.74 and approximately $55.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.