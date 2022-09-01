Donut (DONUT) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Donut (DONUT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Donut has a total market capitalization of $171,366.74 and approximately $55.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
