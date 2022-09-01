DOOR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,272.00 (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. DOOR has a market cap of $32.08 million and $22,272.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOOR has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

