Dora Factory (DORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00013439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Dora Factory Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

