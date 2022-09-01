Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 4.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.08. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 4.57 and a 1-year high of 12.66.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,133 shares of company stock valued at $105,627. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 7.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.