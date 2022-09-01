DuckDaoDime Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00012529 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $79,852.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

