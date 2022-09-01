Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

