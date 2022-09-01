e-Gulden Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $889,850.90 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028827 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00279693 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.
About e-Gulden
EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,217 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,060 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
