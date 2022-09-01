e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.26

e-Money (NGM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. e-Money has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $197,997.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 19% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.