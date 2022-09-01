Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.