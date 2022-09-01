Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH stock opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.