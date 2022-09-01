Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.07 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,176,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,116,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,134,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.19.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

