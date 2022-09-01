EasyFi (EZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,693.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. EasyFi has a total market cap of $480,195.47 and approximately $38,693.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

