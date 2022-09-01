eBoost (EBST) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

eBoost (EBST) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $334,171.88 and $26.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00285672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002449 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

