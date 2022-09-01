ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Purchases C$794,434.50 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 35,391 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$206,103.03.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.40.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

