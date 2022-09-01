ECOSC (ECU) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

ECOSC (ECU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One ECOSC coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a total market cap of $1,722.52 and $7.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOSC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

