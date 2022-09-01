Edgecoin Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $212.36 million and $3.33 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,658.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.27 or 0.07658389 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824765 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016353 BTC.
Edgecoin Coin Profile
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
Buying and Selling Edgecoin
Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.