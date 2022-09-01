Edgeless Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $305.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

