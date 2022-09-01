Einsteinium 1-Day Volume Tops $2,147.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $2,147.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00278770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,808,563 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

