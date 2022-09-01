Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 7,373 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

