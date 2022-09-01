Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

