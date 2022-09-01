Elementeum (ELET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,703.00

Elementeum (ELET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $6,703.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elementeum has traded 55% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,576.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
