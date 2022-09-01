Elk Finance (ELK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,836.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $468,253.24 and approximately $51,836.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Elk Finance Coin Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elk Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

