Elk Finance (ELK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,320.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Elk Finance has a market cap of $465,071.39 and approximately $40,320.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

Elk Finance Coin Profile

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elk Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elk Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

