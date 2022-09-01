Elk Finance (ELK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,320.00

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Elk Finance has a market cap of $465,071.39 and approximately $40,320.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.
Elk Finance Coin Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
