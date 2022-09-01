ELONGATE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.28 Million (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $12,493.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
ELONGATE Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog.
