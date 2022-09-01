Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 0.7 %

EBS opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

