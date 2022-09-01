EmiSwap (ESW) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

EmiSwap (ESW) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, EmiSwap has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EmiSwap has a market cap of $93,990.35 and approximately $39,236.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EmiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EmiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085612 BTC.

EmiSwap Profile

EmiSwap is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EmiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.