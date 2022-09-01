Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Up 2.1%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.22 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 3,955,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,293,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £5.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.29.
Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.
