Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Endeavour Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.49.
About Endeavour Group
