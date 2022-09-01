Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Endeavour Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Endeavour Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.49.

Get Endeavour Group alerts:

About Endeavour Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.