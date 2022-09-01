Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

