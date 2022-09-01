Enecuum Hits 1-Day Volume of $182,779.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $182,779.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,553,322 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

