Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 217,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,837,041 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -270.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.