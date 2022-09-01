Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 217,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,837,041 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -270.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.