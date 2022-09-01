Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.26

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.26 and traded as high as C$20.56. Enerplus shares last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 1,522,920 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.1399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

