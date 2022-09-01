Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0117

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Enigma has a market capitalization of $162,548.59 and $115,093.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028642 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00083829 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00040704 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ENG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.Telegram | DiscordWhitepaper”

