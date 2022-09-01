Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.88. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

