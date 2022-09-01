Enzyme Trading Down 12.1% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $46.72 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $22.92 or 0.00113997 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,519 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

