EOS Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00007505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $490.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 999,488,909 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

